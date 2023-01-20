Red Wings leave Vegas with much-needed victory, 3-2 over Golden Knights

The Red Wings salvaged what had been disappointing road trip Thursday with a badly needed victory.

The Wings went into Vegas and defeated the Golden Knights 3-2, getting their first victory on a three-game road trip.

The Wings earned three of six points on the trip (loss in Denver, shootout loss in Arizona), and return home with some momentum after ending a three-game winless streak.

"I'm just proud of the group," coach Derek Lalonde told Bally Sports Detroit afterward. "We've had some ups and downs, we've had some tough emotional losses, so to fight back and get a win here, it ended up a fairly good road trip."

Dominik Kubalik (power play) and Joe Veleno had second period goals, breaking a 1-1 tie. Lucas Raymond opened the Wings' scoring in the first period, and goaltender Ville Husso, after allowing a bad goal to Alex Pietrangelo with 36 seconds left in the first period, recovered and stopped 33 shots.

William Karlsson cut the Wings' lead to 3-2 with 43 seconds left, after the Knights pulled their goalie. But the Wings weathered a final storm and left Vegas with an important win.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Golden Knights 2

"It's huge, said Raymond of the victory to BSD. "We played a real solid game through 60 minutes. A huge win for us coming off two losses which didn't feel good. It was a good bounce back."

Kubalik one-timed a pass from Oskar Sundqvist through the slot past goaltender Adin Hill at 2:37 of the second period, Kubalik's 14th goal, and gave the Wings a 2-1 lead.

Veleno increased the lead with his sixth goal, at 10:26. Jordan Oesterle carried the puck into the zone and fed Veleno, who snapped a shot from the dot past Hill, making it 3-1.

Husso made the lead stand with several timely saves in the third period, including stopping Brayden McNabb in front of the crease early on.

"The third period was Ville's best," Lalonde said. "The first goal was one he wants back, and for him to bounce back like that and making that goal line save...Ville was huge and a big part of the win."

The Wings opened the scoring on Raymond's 14th goal, just 2:45 into the game.

Dylan Larkin intercepted a Knights pass, got free, and centered a pass in the slot that Raymond batted past Hill.

The Wings controlled the first period, but found themselves tied after 20 minutes on Pietranagelo's goal.

Pietrangelo took a point to point pass from Nic Hague and slapped a shot that got underneath of Husso, who was sliding across the crease.

Tyler Bertuzzi, who has struggled through an injury-marred season, didn't play the third period.

Lalonde said Bertuzzi had a lower-body injury, and the decision to take Bertuzzi out was somewhat precautionary.

"One of those tweaks, the lower-body, we thought it was in everybody's best interest (to take Bertuzzi out)," Lalonde said. "You could feel it creeping into his game in the second period. The trainer pulled him for the third.

"Our guys did a pretty good job with 11 forwards and we managed our third period much better than we did the other night."

