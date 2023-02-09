Filip Zadina's third-period goal lifts Red Wings to 2-1 win over Calgary

Detroit − Filip Zadina picked a pretty good time to get his first goal of the season.

Playing in his first game since November, after suffering a lower-body injury, Zadina's third-period goal lifted the Red Wings to a 2-1 victory Thursday over Calgary. Goaltender Ville Husso made 34 saves as the Wings also killed three Flames power plays, including two in the third period, preserving the lead.

Coach Derek Lalonde himself seemed excited after the morning skate about Zadina getting an opportunity to play. Zadina hadn't scored a point in nine games earlier this season, then missed almost three months after blocking a shot.

It's been a frustrating season for Zadina, who hasn't yet reached the promise of being a first-round draft pick (drafted sixth overall).

"The skill set is there," Lalonde said. "We all want it to work and it can with him."

Zadina found himself on a two-on-one rush with Oskar Sundqvist, after a pass from Robert Hagg (who incidentally was playing his first game since December 8 and earned an assist on the goal). Zadina passed to Sundqvist, who hesitated then found a wide open Zadina as goalie Dan Vladar over-committed, Zadina firing into an open net.

Dylan Larkin (power play) and Calgary's Blake Coleman traded late second-period goals to finally bring offense into what had been a rather drab game.

Coleman opened the scoring, giving the Flames a lead after Calgary had killed three consecutive Wings power plays including a four-minute variety on Calgary's Nikita Zadorov (high-sticking).

Coleman, battling near the crease, deflected a point shot from Noah Hanifan that eluded Husso for Coleman's 12th goal, at 18:07.

The way the game was going, it seemed like the one goal just might be enough.

But Calgary's Dillon Dube was called for tripping, giving the Wings yet another power play at 18:54.

Larkin finally got the Wings on track with his 16th goal.

David Perron took advantage of room down the middle of the ice, got through the Flames' defense and passed to a streaking Larkin down the wing, who snapped a shot past Vladar at 19:47.

The Flames are different looking team without star forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, who were essentially replaced by Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Calgary isn't on the point pace it was on last season, but remains in the playoff hunt, though precariously.

It's still a typical Flames team, though. The Flames were big, tough and defensive-minded, limiting the Wings at every turn.

"They have a heavy identity," said Lalonde after the morning skate. "They're probably built for the playoffs more than the 82 games (of the regular season). That would be a dangerous team if they get there. We went through it in Tampa, when you have to look and play a certain way when you’re ready to win, and they're trending that way.

"Calgary is a deep, heavy team."

Regardless of who, or what kind of team the Wings are playing against, Lalonde stresses it's about the Wings being mindful of the way they play.

The Wings have stuck to that identity, mostly, in recent games.

"No matter who we’re playing it’s more about our game," Lalonde said. "When you look at (the) Edmonton (game) the other day it was a very frustrating game because we pretty much played to our identit. We defended well, we didn’t give up very much, every underlying number we were the better team five-on-five.

"But we just gave them easy offense."

