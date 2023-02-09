Flames D-man Rasmus Andersson struck by vehicle while riding scooter in Detroit

The Calgary Flames may be without defenseman Rasmus Andersson when they play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, but it's hard to imagine anybody with the team cares a whole lot about his short-term playing outlook right now.

According to the Flames, Andersson, 26, was riding a scooter to dinner in Detroit on Wednesday night when was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and released last Wednesday night after a "full battery of tests," the team said.

The team said Thursday morning that Andersson is "doing well" and considered "day-to-day." He will remain with the the Flames, who will finish their East Coast road trip through next Monday, while he recovers.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving is expected to give a more in-depth update on the six-year NHL veteran on Thursday afternoon.