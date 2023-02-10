Michigan tops Michigan State 4-2 in penalty-filled hockey battle

East Lansing — Hate is back on the menu.

After years of a hockey rivalry gone dormant, Michigan and Michigan State started to get out a decade's worth of animosity in their meeting at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing on Friday night.

In the precursor to Saturday night's "Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Spartans and Wolverines combined for 67 penalty minutes, 17 penalties and three ejections — in the second period alone.

Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli, a projected top-three pick in this summer's NHL Draft, was ejected along with Michigan State defenseman Nash Nienhus after the two got into it following a whistle in the second period. Earlier in the frame, Michigan sophomore Ethan Edwards received a game misconduct for delivering a hit to the head of Spartan defender Matt Basgall.

Oh, and they played a hockey game, too.

Michigan withstood a late push from the Spartans that cut the Wolverines' lead to 3-2, but escaped East Lansing with a 4-2 win after adding an empty-netter in the final minute. The win pushed Michigan (19-9-1, 11-8 Big Ten) into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines entered Friday night in a four-way tie with Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.

Gavin Brindley scored twice and Mackie Samoskevich and Fantilli each added one of their own for Michigan . Tiernan Shoudy and Nicolas Müller scored for the Spartans (15-14-2, 9-10-2).

This game had juice from the drop of the puck. There was a scrum after the first whistle, just seconds into the game, and moments later, Spartan senior Jagger Joshua pickpocketed Michigan sophomore Luke Hughes to break free on a 2-on-1 that was stopped by Portillo in the opening minute.

Michigan stole the early momentum with a goal just 3:17 into the game. TJ Hughes retrieved a puck below the goal line and fed Samoskevich for a quick shot that beat St. Cyr.

The Wolverines used their first power-play opportunity to take a 2-0 lead at 7:46 in the opening frame. Fantilli drifted in from center ice, received a pass at the blue line and snapped a shot high and glove-side to beat St. Cyr, the future top pick’s 18th goal of the year.

Things went from bad to worse for the Spartans later on in the first, when St. Cyr was left sprawling on a cross-ice pass that reached Gavin Brindley on the half-wall. Though he didn’t get all of his power behind the shot, Brindley took advantage of St. Cyr’s positioning and squeaked it by him for a 3-0 lead with still 8:37 to go in the period.

Michigan State appeared to have gotten on the board with 1:32 left in the first, when Viktor Hurtig fired a puck into the open net with Portillo out of position. Officials deemed Portillo was interfered with and waived the goal off. The ruling was confirmed by video review after Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale challenged, costing Michigan State its timeout.

Spartan freshman Tiernan Shoudy brought Munn back to life at 4:54 in the second. After a fruitless power play, senior captain Miroslav Mucha found Shoudy for a low shot that beat Portillo.

