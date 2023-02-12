Young Red Wings fan a hit with Little Caesars Arena crowd

Detroit — The people just love George.

What's become a Little Caesars Arena tradition brought a little extra fame to a young fan in attendance at Saturday's 5-2 win for the Detroit Red Wings.

During an extended break in the action during the third period, the video board at Little Caesars Arena showed a young fan with a sign behind him, saying it was his first game (and that his name was George). The crowd cheered. The video board screen then flipped between showing George and Canucks fans, with the crowd's cheers for George and jeers for Canucks fans growing louder each time.

The clip was posted by the Red Wings online, garnering him a bit of internet fame — but he picked up a few real-life fans, too. After the game, dozens of attendees could be seen surrounding George and his family for photos.

George's moment in the sun was a much-needed moment of levity during a lengthy discussion between officials over whether Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes was eligible to take a penalty shot after Ethan Bear, who was awarded the shot for being tripped by Filip Hronek.

Hughes was stopped on the penalty shot and Hronek scored 48 seconds later to put the game away.

Coincidence? No chance.

