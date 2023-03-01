Red Wings trade Hronek to Vancouver for a first- and second-round pick in 2023

Detroit — The Red Wings have traded defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Wings will receive a 2023 first-round pick (belonging to the New York Islanders) and a 2023 second-round pick, while sending Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick to Vancouver.

Hronek, 25, was a 2016 second-round draft pick of the Wings. In 60 games this season, Hronek has tied career highs with nine goals and 38 points while totaling 29 assists.

Hronek has one season remaining on his contract, with a $4.4 million salary cap hit. Hronek will be a restricted free agent in 2025.

This deal could indicate general manager Steve Yzerman will be more of a seller than buyer when it comes to Friday's trade deadline.

Hronek only played eight minutes in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa, after leaving the game with an apparent left arm injury.

