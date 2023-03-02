Red Wings earn point in playoff race, drop OT decision to Kraken

Detroit − The Red Wings traded away a couple of key players but it looks as if the players remaining aren't done with the idea of making the playoffs.

The Wings gave a determined effort, earning a point in the standings, but Oliver Bjorkstrand's overtime goal at 3 minutes, 33 seconds, gave Seattle the 5-4 victory.

Filip Hronek (to Vancouver) and Tyler Bertuzzi (Boston) were traded in deals leading up to Friday's 3 p.m. deadline, and the Wings lost Michael Rasmussen (lower-body) to a season-ending injury, causing much of social media to end the season and begin talk about the Entry Draft.

But Wings players aren't thinking along those lines.

Ben Chiarot, Adam Erne (recalled after Bertuzzi trade Thursday morning), Jonatan Berggren and Jake Walman added goals and goaltender Ville Husso stopped 32 shots.

Walman tied the game 4-4 at 14:48 of the second period with his sixth goal. Walman intercepted a pass, faked a Kraken defender to the ice, then whipped a shot past goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Captain Dylan Larkin addressed how the Wings were planning to respond to Thursday's game, as well as the rest of the season, after the morning skate while talking about signing an eight-year contract extension the day before.

Larkin was genuinely hurt by the trade of Bertuzzi, a close friend. But there's a job to do, and Larkin talked about how the Wings will move on.

"I'm not going to lie to you guys, you can see it, it's really tough right now," said Larkin of the difficulty of losing friends and teammates. "It's going to be hard but we're going to have to come to the rink and forget about it. Not totally, but I'm going to have to come back and play a hockey game.

"The message this morning, we had a team meeting, with what happened with the two guys being moved, it can't affect what we're trying to do. If it does, we have our own time to grieve and do whatever, but we're trying to win hockey games right now and that was the message this morning."

The Wings appeared dazed early and fell behind 3-1 in the first period to Seattle. But a late goal by Erne, deflecting Moritz Seider's slap shot, cut the lead to 3-2 at 18:39 of the first period.

Berggren then tied it 3-3 off a nice little feed from Filip Zadina, Berggren's 12th goal, at 2:59 of the second period.

Seattle remains in the hunt for the Pacific Division lead in only its second year in the league. Coach Derek Lalonde is impressed by Seattle's rise this season but not surprised, given how the way the Kraken have gone about earning success.

"Complete team game throughout their lineup," Lalonde said. "I really feel when we're play well and won our games we've looked the same way. Some teams rely on elite, high-end guys to bail you out, but that's a four-line team that understands what they have to do to be successful and it's a good example for a lot of other teams in this league.

"It's an unbelievable, hard-working team. That's who they are, and when we've won, that's how we have played to be successful."

Given Bertuzzi has been hurt and played in only 29 games, the Wings lineup Thursday wasn't dramatically different from earlier games.

"This lineup going forward is not much different than what we played with at the beginning of the season with all those injuries," Lalonde said. "We're taking some key parts out with Bert and Ras(mussen) and Fil, but we've won with this roster in the past and we expect to do it again.

"I understand there's going to be raw emotions (after the trades). We're sensitive to those, especially some of the relationships. But this organization is building, and this is what it looks like."

Larkin was optimistic during his press conference, and maintained Wings' fans should be as well about the future.

"Yes, we lost two important pieces, two guys that I know were loved by the fan base," Larkin said. "But there's hope. There's more guys coming, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I hope this isn't the last contract in my career, or in Detroit.

"I hope at the end of it, I'm taking significant pay cuts because we're adding guys at times like this."

