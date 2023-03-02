Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Bruins for 2 picks, including 2024 1st-rounder

The Detroit News

Detroit — The selling continues for the Red Wings as the NHL trade deadline heads to its close Friday afternoon.

And this time, it's a significant piece.

The Wings traded forward Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins Thursday for a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Wings also retain 50% of Bertuzzi's $5.25 million salary for the remainder of this season ($4.75 million salary cap hit).

Bertuzzi, 28, a 2013 second-round draft choice, was a popular player among Wings fans, evolving into a skillful player who could play with an abrasive edge.

A prospective unrestricted free agent, Bertuzzi was hampered with injuries to both hands this season, along with a minor groin injury, that derailed most of his season.

Bertuzzi has only played 29 games, with four goals and 10 assists.

The Bertuzzi trade follows Wednesday's trade of defenseman Filip Hronek to Vancouver for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 (originally belonging to the New York Islanders, the pick will switch to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick if the pick falls in the top 12 in 2023), and Vancouver's 2023 second-round pick.

The Wings also have forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Pius Suter, both potential UFA's, who could draw interest before Friday's 3 p.m. deadline.

