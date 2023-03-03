Red Wings send Jakub Vrana to St. Louis for seventh-round pick, minor-leaguer

Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings continued their deals ahead of the NHL trade deadline, sending Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues on Friday morning.

Vrana, who was acquired at the trade deadline two seasons ago for Anthony Mantha, was sent to the Blues in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick and minor-league center Dylan McLaughlin.

Detroit will retain 50% of Vrana's salary ($5.25 million) for the remainder of this year and next season.

Vrana played the first two games of this regular season, then entered an NHL/NHLPA players assistance program, not playing for two months.

Upon returning to the Wings, Vrana was waived and went unclaimed, then was sent to minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids.

Vrana had no points in three games since returning, one goal and one assist in five total games this season.

Vrana had 21 goals in 37 games over parts of two seasons with the Wings. Vrana missed the majority of last season when he injured a shoulder early in the first practice of training camp and required surgery. Vrana only played 26 games last season, with 13 goals.

McLaughlin, 27, is a career minor-leaguer who scored 13 goals in 55 games with Springfield last season with Rockford. He's only played six games this season in Springfield because of injuries.

The Wings have loaned McLaughlin back to Springfield.

