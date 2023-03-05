Red Wings' playoff hopes take major dent with 3-1 loss to Philadelphia

Philadelphia - The Red Wings continue to talk about making the playoffs, all the time knowing the odds are getting slimmer by the day.

But it sure would help if they won some games. Start earning points for the standings.

They aren't making the playoffs if they continue losing like they did Sunday, 3-1, to the lowly Philadelphia Flyers.

That's six consecutive games now for the Wings without a win, not a good streak to have with only 19 games left in the regular season and you're sitting outside the playoff picture.

More:BOX SCORE: Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

"We definitely want to be in a different situation than we are right now," said defenseman Moritz Seider in a quiet Wings locker room. "Losing (takes away) on our big goal, making the playoffs, and it's up to us. We didn't play great and then it's just really hard to win hockey games. It's frustrating. We have to stick together and grow even more and finish the season real strong here."

The Flyers scored two goals in the second period and ended a four-game winless streak (they had won once in their last nine games), while also defeating the Wings for the second straight time this season.

David Perron scored for the Wings, who also saw the return of goaltender Ville Husso who stopped 33 shots after missing Saturday's game (lower-body).

Nick Deslauriers (shorthanded), Noah Cates and Scott Laughton (empty net) had Flyers goals, and goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

The Wings were scoreless on two power-play attempts, while allowing Deslauriers' shorthanded goal. The Wings killed Philadelphia's three power-play attempts (ranked 32nd, last in the NHL).

The Wings (28-26-9, 65 points) remained six points from Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot, with Pittsburgh having played one fewer game. Four teams with 68 points still stand in the Wings' way.

The second period Sunday was the difference in the game.

"We came out of it (ahead) 1-0 (after the first period), and it gave us a little bit of a spark," coach Derek Lalonde said. "We had a great start to the second but we couldn't extend our lead and got a power play and had some looks and unfortunately we just gave one (goal) away. Then to compound it we handed them the second goal late in the shift.

"Pre-injury, and trade deadline, I talked about how exact we have to be to be successful. Now it's even double, and we have to manage our game."

Perron scored his 16th goal at 4:51 of the first period, converting a nice give-and-go play with Andrew Copp.

The Flyers (24-28-11, 59 points) had several quality chances in the period on Husso, including a breakway and chance at the post for Joel Farabee. But Husso looked sharp, turning away all 14 shots.

The Flyers continued to pressure in the second period, and finally broke through.

Deslauriers stripped the puck from Jake Walman at the point, went in on the breakaway, and snapped a shot over Husso for his fifth goal, at 6:53.

As you'd expect, the goal ignited the Flyers and what had been an extremely quiet Wells Fargo Center crowd.

The Flyers took the lead on Cates' goal.

Nick Seeler's shot from the point appeared to deflect off several sticks before Cates touched the puck last before it deflected past Husso at 12:57, Cates' 10th goal.

"It was a frustrating loss for sure," Husso said. "We were in a good spot going into the second period and the first 10 minutes of the second period was real good hockey from us. Then we kind of gave it away for them. Unfortunately they got a couple of goals and held the lead."

Last week's upheaval with the Wings trading away Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Filip Hronek and Oskar Sundqvist, and losing Michael Rasmussen to a season-ending knee injury, sent shock waves through the locker room.

Said Seider: "The start of the second period we came out pretty good and had real good chances and then couldn't convert. They took the game and made good plays and put us under pressure, got the two goals, which they deserved,"

