Red Wings recall 2021 first-round pick Edvinsson, Czarnik as injuries mount

Detroit — Red Wings fans are going to get a chance to see defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson, the Red Wings' 2021 first-round draft pick (sixth overall), was recalled Friday, along with forward Austin Czarnik from minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

The Wings are without defenseman Ben Chiarot (upper-body injury), forward Robby Fabbri (lower-body), and possibly forward Filip Zadina, who had to leave Thursday's practice early after a collision.

Edvinsson, 20, is a young player Wings fans have been excited to see after a promising rookie season with the Griffins.

Edvinsson (6-foot-6, 209-pounds) leads all Griffins defensemen with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games. Edvinsson has four multi-point games, including a career-high three assists, four points and a plus-five rating in a game on Feb. 15 against Rockford.

Edvinsson was one of the last cuts made by the Wings coming out of the exhibition season.

Czarnik, 30, has skated in 15 games with the Wings this season, recording three points (two goals, one assist), a plus-one rating, 14 shots and 13 hits, while averaging just under 11 minutes of ice time (10:50). In 43 games with the Griffins, Czarnik has 14 goals and 23 assists (37 points).

The Wings host the Colorado Avalanche Saturday (1 p.m., BSD/97.1).

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan