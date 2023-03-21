Wings' Lucas Raymond scores shootout winner to down Blues, 3-2

St. Louis - It took a shootout but the Red Wings finally earned a win.

Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal in a four-round shootout as the Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-2.

Magnus Hellberg, after a rough first period, settled down, then stopped all four shots in the shootout to secure the Wings' victory.

The victory was only the third in the last 13 games for the Wings (3-9-1), who moved back above .500 (31-30-9).

Alex Chiasson (power play) and Filip Zadina had the Wings' goals.

Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella answered with the goals for St. Louis.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Blues 2 (SO)

Bortuzzo opened the scoring just 2:21 into the game. Bortuzzo saw an opening and skated deep into the zone, then flipped a shot that flew over Hellberg for Bortuzzo's second goal this season.

But the Wings answered with Chiasson scoring his fourth goal, all on the power play. David Perron slid a pass into the crease area where Chiasson, all alone, beat goaltender Joel Hofer, tying the game 1-1 at 7:49.

The Blues regained the lead on Scandella's first goal. Scandella took a shot from the point that appeared to surprise, or Hellberg simply wasn't yet set, but Scandella's goal made it 2-1 St. Louis at 10:03.

The Wings tied it 2-2 on Zadina's third goal, near the end of the first period. Hofer allowed a long rebound on Dominik Kubalik's drive, with the puck going to Zadina near the dot. Zadina beat Hofer before the goalie was able to recover, at 17:47.

