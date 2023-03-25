Red Wings continue their losing ways in Philadelphia, 3-0

Philadelphia - Only 10 games left for the Red Wings. Judging from some of the social media comments, the end can't come soon enough.

But coming on the heels of Saturday's 3-0 loss in Philadelphia, you can understand the disappointment.

The Flyers (28-32-12), who are suddenly only three points behind the Wings (31-32-9) in the overall standings (good or bad news, because of Entry Draft lottery odds?), swept the three-game season series against the Wings.

Kiefer Bellows and Scott Laughton scored second-period goals, and Tyson Foerster added an empty-net goal for Philadelphia, while goaltender Carter Hart stopped 29 shots, as the Wings lost for the 12th time in the last 15 games (3-11-1).

Laughton's goal (18th) was pivotal, with the teams skating four-on-four and the Wings about to go on a power play. David Perron couldn't keep the puck in the zone, the Flyers took off on a two-on-one rush and Laughton kept the puck and beat goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the hashmarks at 19:24 of the second period, making it 2-0 Philadelphia.

Nedeljkovic, making his first NHL start since Dec. 8, stopped 18 shots.

Bellows opened the scoring with his third goal, at 10:10 of the second period. Bellows drove to the net and put back a rebound of Owen Tippett's drive from the slot, putting the loose puck past Nedeljkovic.

The Wings went 0-for-7 on the power play, including a four-minute power play in the first period which foretold what kind of afternoon it was going to be offensively.

Visiting Philadelphia hasn't been an overly enjoyable experience for Red Wings teams over the years. The Flyers are 18-1-1 against the Wings over the last 20 games in Philadelphia.

