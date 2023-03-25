Lack of power-play production costs Red Wings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia - When a team gets seven power plays during a game like the Red Wings did Saturday, you expect some goals coming your way.

But the Wings didn't get any goals, and none the remainder of the game either, in Saturday's 3-0 loss in Philadelphia.

Make no mistake, the lack of production on the power play was pivotal in a game between two teams playing out the string in a long NHL schedule.

"We didn't move it (the puck) around too bad, but we just didn't finish our opportunities," forward Andrew Copp said. "When you have that many (chances), you have to score at least one. It's a missed opportunity."

The Wings had glorious chances to take control of the game early, with three power plays in the first 10 minutes of the game, including a four-minute power play on Philadelphia's Tony DeAngelo's high-sticking penalty.

But the Wings weren't able to generate quality pressure on goaltender Carter Hart, and it set a tone for the remainder of the afternoon.

"It just saps your energy, too," coach Derek Lalonde said. "When the power play is sharp and generating offense, you can get some energy on it. But today we couldn't execute on it and it's unfortunate because it's been humming of late since (Alex) Chiasson has been net-front there, we've been almost at a 28% clip and top five power play on the road. There's been some good signs with our power play.

"But, unfortunately, today we didn't execute."

The Wings' lineup is decimated these days with trades and injuries severely cutting into the team's depth. With that, there's been a lack of offense.

For the Wings to generate goals, they have to be more determined going to the net

"Our recipe has to be pretty simple going forward," Copp said. "We just have to get pucks to the net and crash them a little bit."

Successful return

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic returned to the lineup and held his own Saturday, stopping 19 of 21 shots.

Nedeljkovic was sent to Grand Rapids in December after essentially losing the backup job to Magnus Hellberg.

With Ville Husso (lower-body) out of the lineup currently and Hellberg being pulled in the Wings' last game, Nedeljkovic got the start and may have earned more playing time.

"He was excellent," Lalonde said. "It was a tough net game to play, in that we didn't give up a ton but when we did, it was of the Grade A variety, but he was sharp.

"I love the way he handles the puck. It was a real good performance by him."

Nedeljkovic was generally pleased, except for allowing Scott Laughton's late second-period goal, with the teams playing four-on-four, which gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

"I felt fine, not a lot of action (faced), I would have liked maybe that second (goal back)," Nedeljkovic said. "A clear-cut shot beats me high glove, maybe if I make that save we go into the third, that was late in the second and last minute, it was kind of a tough one to swallow.

"Going into the third down a goal, maybe we find a way to score at the end of the period and it's a different outcome if I make that save."

Ice chips

The Wings are 3-11-1 over their last 15 games, or since slipping into a wild-card spot in late February. Suddenly the Wings are only three points ahead of Philadelphia in the conference standings, as the Flyers have earned points in five consecutive games (4-0-1).

... This was a game between two teams out of the playoff picture, late in the season, but Lalonde was pleased with the energy the Wings displayed.

"The urgency was good," Lalonde said. "I liked our push in the third. We had a pretty good push in that period. We generated seven or eight chances for, and you'll take that over any period. It's just unfortunate we didn't convert and give credit to their goalie."

... Philadelphia won all three games against the Wings this season, outscoring the Red Wings, 8-2. This marks the fourth time in franchise history the Flyers swept a three-plus game season-series against the Wings (5-0 in 1973-74, 3-0 in 1982-83 and 2018-19).

