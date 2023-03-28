Red Wings complete third period comeback without Lalonde, defeat Pens 7-4

Detroit — Bob Boughner, the Red Wings' associate coach, walked into the media room after Tuesday's 7-4 victory over Pittsburgh and stated the obvious.

Everyone, including Boughner, was a bit taken aback.

"You guys are just as surprised as I am," said Boughner, handling the post-game media conference. "We couldn't find the keys for Newsy (Derek Lalonde). The cuffs are still on him in the back."

The Wings got back into the win column Tuesday Lalonde wasn't around to see it.

David Perron scored two late goals (three in the third period), a power play goal then at even strength 45 seconds later at 17 minutes 5 seconds, completing a hat trick and helping send the Wings to a 7-4 victory.

Perron snapped the tie with a one-timer from the dot, breaking a 4-4 tie on the power play, at 16:20.

Dylan Larkin capped the late barrage with an empty net goal, his 27th goal, with 37 seconds left in the game.

Lalonde was ejected in the second period for loudly, and with a wee bit of profanity judging from the video, arguing a goalie interference challenge that did not go the Wings' way. The goal, by Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter, tied the game 3-3, the Penguins' third goal in 4 minutes 1 second to erase a three-goal Wings' lead.

"I was surprised," said Bougher of Lalonde getting ejected. "I was standing pretty close to him and Newsy is a very respectful guy and a well-liked guy, respected around the league, and he has a good rapport with all the referees and officials. I was a little surprised by it for sure. But a heat of the moment thing, and for whatever reason they made the decision to toss him.

"But we knew we had to come together and it was nice to see the players respond."

On Carter's goal, it appeared Penguins forward Bryan Rust (Troy/Birmingham Brother Rice) had his stick in the crease and may have pushed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic's skate (with the puck underneath it) past the goal line.

But the officials disagreed, putting the Penguins on another power play, though Pittsburgh didn't convert.

And Lalonde, protesting and in disbelief, pressing to understand what goalie interference exactly is then, was tossed from the bench.

"Newsy handled it well," Larkin said. "He got out of there and just gave it to the assistants and trusted them. It (ejection) was pretty harsh. I've seen much worse, that's all I have to say about that. I don't think he was deserving of being ejected.

"But it kind of fired us up and got us going for sure."

Perron and Pittsburgh's Josh Archibald traded early third period goals to keep the game tied 4-4 before Perron added the two game-breaking goals.

Perron had one goal in his last 13 games and none in the last nine games, one of many Wings in offensive slumps. But the timeliness of this, his ninth career hat trick, was crucial for the Wings in this game.

"It's nice to contribute and help out," Perron said. "I haven't done it nearly enough recently, so it felt good."

"DP with the hat trick, it was pretty cool. He's been grinding for that and a lot of guys are happy for him," Larkin said.

Jonatan Berggren (power play), Andrew Copp and Dominik Kubalik had first period Wings goals, grabbing a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Nedeljkovic stopped 35 of 39 shots while making his second consecutive appearance since being recalled from Grand Rapids.

"Great to see," Boughner said. "Even when they scored their fourth goal it didn't faze him. He just kept coming and made some great puck plays under pressure, helping the defense and even on the penalty kill cleared a few himself. He looked real poised."

The Wings (32-32-9) won for only the fourth time in the last 16 games. Doing it against a Pittsburgh (36-28-10) team that is desperately clinging to the second and last wildcard spot in the East was a nice reward after a difficult few weeks.

"After Newsy got thrown out the guys came together and played hard and inspired," Boughner said. "That team over there (Pittsburgh) is fighting for their lives and fighting for a playoff spot and they played hard. We matched their intensity and it was good to see."

Larkin, the Wings' captain, feels games like Tuesday's can help the Wings' young roster going forward.

"We want to be in that position they're (the Penguins) in right now, next year," Larkin said. "We let it go (being in playoff position), we were right there, but to play games like that is very meaningful for our young team."

