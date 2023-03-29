Saginaw selected first Michigan city to host Memorial Cup in 104 years

The Detroit News

For the first time in the 104-year history of the Memorial Cup, Michigan will host the championship of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in 2024.

Saginaw was selected on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Ontario Hockey League (OHL) bids from the Niagara IceDogs, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and Kingston Canadiens.

“We are thrilled to bring the Memorial Cup to the state of Michigan for the first time in the event’s history,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. “The Spirit and City of Saginaw submitted a remarkable bid and we have no doubt that they will do an outstanding job of hosting our CHL championship next year.”

American cities have hosted the Memorial Cup four times but all of them have been in the Pacific Northwest(Portland in 1983 and 1986; Seattle in 1992; Spokane in 1998).

The Saginaw Spirit finished the 2022-23 season with a 36-27-3-2 record and will face the in-state rival Flint Firebirds in the first round of the OHL Playoffs beginning Thursday.

The Spirit are highlighted by forward Michael Misa, whose 56 points (22G, 34A) were the most by an OHL rookie. He averaged 1.24 points-per-game this season — the highest of any OHL Exceptional Status player and ahead of John Tavares’ 1.18 points-per-game average with the Oshawa Generals in 2005-06.

"We respect and understand the significance that the Memorial Cup has in Canadian culture and we plan to illustrate this respect and honor throughout the event," Spirit president Craig Goslin said.

Over the last two decades, the three-time OHL West Division champions have had more than 55 of their players drafted by NHL teams, including former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek.

The Spirit will be one of four teams to participate in the 2024 Memorial Cup alongside the playoff champion from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL).

The 2023 Memorial Cup will take place less than two months, running from May 25-June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia. All games will be televised on the NHL Network in the U.S., and TSN in Canada.

Also on Wednesday, the Erie Otters won the OHL draft lottery and will select first on April 21-22. The Otters will have the top overall pick since they selected Connor McDavid in 2012. Flint will pick 15th and Saginaw 16th.