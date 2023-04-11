One game left as Red Wings suffer 4-1 setback against Hurricanes

Only one more game, three periods of hockey, left.

That's a good thing. Because it appears the Red Wings are sputtering, chugging, limping, all of it, to the finish line.

With a depleted lineup Tuesday, the Red Wings traveled to Carolina and lost to the Metropolitan Division leading Hurricanes 4-1.

That's four straight losses for the Wings, who fell below .500 (35-36-10) with only Thursday's game in Tampa left on the regular season schedule.

Robert Hagg scored the Wings goal Thursday, and it wasn't nearly enough after another poor Wings' start and simply not enough offensive push to rally.

The Wings were without captain Dylan Larkin (lower-body), who was a late scratch. The Wings are hopeful Larkin will return for Thursday's season finale. Coach Derek Lalonde decided to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic getting another start against his former team.

BOX SCORE: Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 1

Nedeljkovic stopped 30 shots. But with no Larkin, and few offensive threats remaining in the lineup, offense has been an issue this final week.

As it has been, really, since the Wings dealt Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Oskar Sundqvist and Filip Hronek at the trade deadline, and losing Michael Rasmussen, Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina to season-ending injuries.

"We have to be realistic with where our roster is, we all know that since the deadline," said Lalonde after Monday's loss against Dallas. "That said, I just think sometimes there's some momentum zapped (when early goals are allowed). It's hard to build momentum when you just can't keep it out of the net and it's on everyone, not just our goalie, (also) some timely bad breakdowns."

The Wings fell behind early to the Hurricanes and that's never a good thing against a good defensive team like the Hurricanes.

Stefan Noesen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with his 13th goal at 2 minutes, 46 seconds of the first period. Noesen got the puck behind the net, and wrapped the puck between Nedeljkovic and the post, putting the Hurricanes on the board.

It didn't take long for Carolina to add to the lead.

Jordan Martinook scored his 13th goal, on a nice feed from Brady Skjei, making it 2-0 Carolina. Skjei, with the puck at the point, found Martinook all alone near the post to extend the Carolina lead at 7:50.

The Wings cut the lead to 2-1 on Hagg's second goal. Joe Veleno wheeled behind the net and fed Hagg pinching into the faceoff circle. Hagg beat goalie Antti Raanta short-side, at 5:05.

But Carolina answered shortly after, with Brent Burns regaining the two-goal Carolina lead.

Burns ripped a shot from the high slot that deflected off Veleno, battling to the side of the net, and past Nedeljkovic, for Burns' 16th goal, at 9:10.

Carolina's Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored an empty net goal to conclude the scoring.

The Wings have been a streaky team for much of the season and are currently on a negative one with only one game left. They have more one more chance Thursday to end the losing streak and head into the summer on a positive note.

"It snowballs one way or another," forward Andrew Copp said. "Things are going bad and you're mathematically eliminated (from the playoffs) and we're down 3-0 after the first period (Monday), or we're playing good and we have more confidence and swagger and you make plays and score goals and you win more games. More confidence and fans are getting into it, and it snowballs.

"You just have to get that snowball rolling the right way."

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan