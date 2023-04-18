Red Wings coach Lalonde makes debut as Stanley Cup guest analyst: 'He good'

The Detroit News

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde made his debut on Tuesday as a guest analyst during Sportsnet's Stanley Cup playoff coverage in Toronto.

Lalonde's first appearance was in the first intermission of Game 1 of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series at Scotiabank Arena. He was on the TV set along with Sportsnet host Ron MacLean, former NHLers Kelly Hrudey and Kevin Bieksa along with hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

"Big debut for DET coach Derek Lalonde as an analyst," Friedman tweeted. "He good."

Lalonde, who was an assistant coach for four seasons with the two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning before guiding the Red Wings to a 35-37-10 record this season, said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was trying to put checking center Anthony Cirelli on Toronto's high-scoring center Auston Matthews.

"He wants the Cirelli line checking Matthews as much as he can and, when they get back to Tampa, that will be his matchup," Lalonde said. "Coop is just sending him out there. (Toronto coach) Sheldon (Keefe) is going to try and keep Matthews away from Cirelli."

Lalonde also praised the Tampa Bay defensemen for moving up into the play and helping the Lightning take a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

"For me, Tampa is on their game when the 'D' is gapping, when they're on their toes and when they're part of the play," Lalonde said. "Here's (Mikhail) Sergachev, right on top of it. There's that gap again. (Nick) Perbix, great job. Look at the aggressive kill there and then the transition. Tampa is good when there's no time and space."