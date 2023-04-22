RED WINGS

Nine Little Caesars players selected in Ontario Hockey League draft

The Detroit News
View Comments

Nine members of the No. 1-ranked Little Caesars U15 team were selected in the two-day, 15-round Ontario Hockey League priority draft, which wrapped up on Saturday morning.

The Saginaw Spirit, who will host the 2024 Memorial Cup emblematic of Canadian Hockey League supremacy among the OHL, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, drafted four Little Caesars players: defenseman Charlie Trethewey and center Will Horcoff, who have both committed to USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, center Cooper Bordeaux and goalie Sammy DiBlasi.

More:Son of Wings' Horcoff takes no-nonsense approach to hockey career

The Sarnia Sting took two players from Little Caesars: defenseman Hughton Hurt and winger Nicholas Kosiba. The other three players were: center Easton Pace (Windsor Spitfires), winger Gavin Lock (Peterborough Petes) and winger Evan Jardine (Flint Firebirds).

Little Caesars finished 71-7-2, ranked first overall among 115 teams in the country, won the state title and lost in the national semifinals against Shattuck-St. Mary's, 4-3, in overtime.

Little Caesars U15 state champions, top row, from left, coach Kevin Hatcher, coach Brian Jardine, coach Ryan Morse, coach Brandon Bordeaux, Alex Baughman, Luke Menard, Will Horcoff (kneeling), Parker Nyitray, Cullen McCrate, Hughston Hurt, Easton Pace, Zack Morin, coach Shawn Horcoff, coach Derek Roehl, son Nolan Roehl; bottom row, from left, Sam DiBlasi, Charlie Trethewey, Sammy Wolak (right below Horcoff), Brentt Streetman, Joey Slavick, Cooper Bordeaux, Gavin Lock (with plaque), Nicholas Kosiba, Evan Jardine, Aiden Janz

Overall, 16 players from Michigan were selected on Friday and Saturday, the most local players taken in three years. In 2020, 36 Michigan players were drafted, the most in OHL history.

Compuware had three players selected, including the first Michigan player taken in the draft. Right winger Travis Hayes was a second-round pick and 25th overall by the Soo Greyhounds. The other Compuware players were: defensemen Isaac Nelson (Flint Firebirds) and Keegan Gillen (Soo Greyhounds).

Here's the 16 local players who were selected in the the 2023 OHL draft:

Little Caesars (9)

► 4th round, Hughston Hurt, LD, Sarnia Sting

► 5th round, Charlie Trethewey, RD, Saginaw Spirit

Little Caesars defenseman Charlie Trethewey was selected in the fifth round of the OHL Draft by the Saginaw Spirit.

► 5th round, Will Horcoff, C, Saginaw Spirit

Bloomfield Hills native William Horcoff scored 80 goals with 93 assists for the Little Caesars U15 hockey team this year.

► 7th round, Easton Pace, C, Windsor Spitfires

► 8th round, Nicholas Kosiba, RW, Sarnia Sting

Little Caesars winger Nicholas Kosiba was selected in the eighth round of the OHL Draft by the Sarnia Sting.

► 8th round, Gavin Lock, LW, Peterborough Petes

Little Caesars forward Gavin Lock was selected in the eighth round of the OHL Draft by the Peterborough Petes.

► 8th round, Cooper Bordeaux, C, Saginaw Spirit

► 9th round, Evan Jardine, LW, Flint Firebirds

► 9th round, Sammy DiBlasi, G, Saginaw Spirit

Little Caesars goalie Sammy DiBlasi was selected in the ninth round by the Saginaw Spirit.

Compuware (3)

► 2nd round, Travis Hayes, RW, Soo Greyhounds

Compuware's Travis Hayes was selected in the second round of the OHL draft by the Soo Greyhounds.

► 7th round, Isaac Nelson, RD, Flint Firebirds

Isaac Nelson was drafted in the seventh round of the OHL draft by the Flint Firebirds.

► 14th round, Keegan Gillen, RD, Soo Greyhounds

Detroit Victory Honda (2)

► 7th round, Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds

Detroit Victory Honda's Chase Reid was selected in the seventh round of the OHL draft by the Soo Greyhounds.

► 9th round, Ethan Drabicki, LW, London Knights

Honeybaked (1)

► 13th round, Rory Savage, LD, Sudbury Wolves

Oakland Grizzlies (1)

► 10th round, Cole Tuminaro, RD, Oshawa Generals

Oakland Grizzlies defenseman Cole Tuminaro was selected in the 10th round of the OHL Draft by the Oshawa Generals.

Michigan players drafted in the OHL

► 2023: 16

► 2022: 12

► 2021: 15

► 2020: 36

► 2019: 32

► 2018: 21

► 2017: 17

► 2016: 22

► 2015: 22

► 2014: 16

► 2013: 20

► 2012: 12

► 2011: 19

► 2010: 23

View Comments