Nine Little Caesars players selected in Ontario Hockey League draft

The Detroit News

Nine members of the No. 1-ranked Little Caesars U15 team were selected in the two-day, 15-round Ontario Hockey League priority draft, which wrapped up on Saturday morning.

The Saginaw Spirit, who will host the 2024 Memorial Cup emblematic of Canadian Hockey League supremacy among the OHL, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, drafted four Little Caesars players: defenseman Charlie Trethewey and center Will Horcoff, who have both committed to USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, center Cooper Bordeaux and goalie Sammy DiBlasi.

The Sarnia Sting took two players from Little Caesars: defenseman Hughton Hurt and winger Nicholas Kosiba. The other three players were: center Easton Pace (Windsor Spitfires), winger Gavin Lock (Peterborough Petes) and winger Evan Jardine (Flint Firebirds).

Little Caesars finished 71-7-2, ranked first overall among 115 teams in the country, won the state title and lost in the national semifinals against Shattuck-St. Mary's, 4-3, in overtime.

Overall, 16 players from Michigan were selected on Friday and Saturday, the most local players taken in three years. In 2020, 36 Michigan players were drafted, the most in OHL history.

Compuware had three players selected, including the first Michigan player taken in the draft. Right winger Travis Hayes was a second-round pick and 25th overall by the Soo Greyhounds. The other Compuware players were: defensemen Isaac Nelson (Flint Firebirds) and Keegan Gillen (Soo Greyhounds).

Here's the 16 local players who were selected in the the 2023 OHL draft:

Little Caesars (9)

► 4th round, Hughston Hurt, LD, Sarnia Sting

► 5th round, Charlie Trethewey, RD, Saginaw Spirit

► 5th round, Will Horcoff, C, Saginaw Spirit

► 7th round, Easton Pace, C, Windsor Spitfires

► 8th round, Nicholas Kosiba, RW, Sarnia Sting

► 8th round, Gavin Lock, LW, Peterborough Petes

► 8th round, Cooper Bordeaux, C, Saginaw Spirit

► 9th round, Evan Jardine, LW, Flint Firebirds

► 9th round, Sammy DiBlasi, G, Saginaw Spirit

Compuware (3)

► 2nd round, Travis Hayes, RW, Soo Greyhounds

► 7th round, Isaac Nelson, RD, Flint Firebirds

► 14th round, Keegan Gillen, RD, Soo Greyhounds

Detroit Victory Honda (2)

► 7th round, Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds

► 9th round, Ethan Drabicki, LW, London Knights

Honeybaked (1)

► 13th round, Rory Savage, LD, Sudbury Wolves

Oakland Grizzlies (1)

► 10th round, Cole Tuminaro, RD, Oshawa Generals

Michigan players drafted in the OHL

► 2023: 16

► 2022: 12

► 2021: 15

► 2020: 36

► 2019: 32

► 2018: 21

► 2017: 17

► 2016: 22

► 2015: 22

► 2014: 16

► 2013: 20

► 2012: 12

► 2011: 19

► 2010: 23