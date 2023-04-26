Red Wings to play two games in Sweden next season

Detroit — The Red Wings are going to play two games in Europe next season.

The NHL announced Wednesday it's sending four teams to Stockholm, Sweden — the Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators — to stage the Global Series games November 16-19.

The Wings will play Ottawa on November 16, and face Toronto the next evening.

This will be the second time the Wings have gone to Sweden. In 2009, the Wings and St. Louis Blues split two games in Stockholm.

To date, there have been 38 NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, including 32 played in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden — 12 of which were played in Stockholm, more than any other European city.

This event will highlight a regular-season-record four NHL clubs in one European city for games and will mark the first time the Maple Leafs will play NHL regular-season games outside of North America.

All four teams have rosters laden with Swedish players, leading to increased interest in that market.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan