Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson undergoes shoulder surgery; recovery time 4-6 months

Detroit — The Red Wings might be missing a key defenseman early next season.

The Wings announced Tuesday that Simon Edvinsson underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder on Monday. Recovery time is expected to be four to six months, which means Edvinsson could be ready to take the ice anywhere from September to November.

Edvinsson, 20, was the Wings' 2021 first-round draft pick (sixth overall) and made his NHL debut on March 18 against Colorado.

Edvinsson (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) scored his first goal on March 23 against St. Louis. He played nine games overall, tallying two points (both goals) and 12 penalty minutes. Edvinsson averaged just over 17 minutes of ice time (17:04).

Playing most of the season in minor league affiliate Grand Rapids, Edvinsson had five goals and 22 assists in 52 games with the Griffins, with 52 penalty minutes.

