Wings prospect Carter Mazur scores, U.S. wins fourth straight at hockey worlds

Associated Press

Tampere, Finland — Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur scored the winning goal as the United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria, 4-1, on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage.

Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.

Nick Bonino skated around the goal to feed the unmarked Grimaldi, who opened the scoring with a shot high into the net 7:16 minutes into the middle period at Nokia Arena.

Captain Thomas Raffl equalized for the Austrians 10 minutes later but Mazur, a Jackson native, restored the United States' lead after just 57 seconds, netting from the slot.

Hutson doubled the advantage on a solo effort in the final period and Perbix finished it off into an empty net.

In the capital of Riga, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B.

Canada played Kazakhstan in Riga later Wednesday while defending champion Finland faced France in Group A.