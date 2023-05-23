Jonatan Berggren named Red Wings rookie of the year

Detroit — Jonatan Berggren was named the Red Wings' rookie of the year by the Detroit Sports Media Association on Tuesday.

Berggren, 22, played in 67 games after being promoted by the Wings early in the season. Berggren had 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points, which ranked 14th among eligible NHL rookies. Berggren's 15.3% shooting percentage ranked third among NHL rookies and was the highest shooting percentage of any Wings rookie since Henrik Zetterberg had a 16.3% clip in 2002-03.

A 2018 second-round draft pick (33rd overall), Berggren had seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games in Grand Rapids this season before being recalled by the Wings. Berggren set Griffins' franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64) and game-winning goals (seven) in 70 games with Grand Rapids in 2021-22.

Berggren is currently playing for his native Sweden at the men's world championships.

Berggren will be honored by the DSMA prior to a Red Wings home game during the 2023-24 season.

The DSMA Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award dates back to the 1948-49 NHL season. Previous recipients of the award include Dylan Larkin and four Calder Memorial Trophy winners in Moritz Seider, Roger Crozier, Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk.

