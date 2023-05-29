Red Wings nemesis Patrick Roy one win from Memorial Cup title

Detroit News and wire services

Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Roy is one step away from his second Memorial Cup championship, symbolic of junior hockey supremacy in the Canadian Hockey League.

Roy, the coach and general manger of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts, advanced to the final with a 3-1 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday in the round-robin tournament which also features the Peterborough Petes and host Kamloops Blazers in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Roy won his first Memorial Cup coaching the Remparts in 2006 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Earlier this year, Roy said this will be his last year coaching in juniors before ex-NHLer Simon Gagne takes over behind the bench.

Roy, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, was in the middle of the Detroit Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry, which saw the two teams meet five times from 1996 to 2002. The Avs beat Detroit in 1996, 1999, and 2000 and then won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. The Red Wings defeated Colorado in 1997 and 2002 on the way to two of its four Stanley Cups in an 11-year period.

The rivalry featured Roy fighting goalie Mike Vernon in 1997 and Chris Osgood in 1998 and in Roy's final playoff meeting against Detroit in 2002, he was pulled after allowing six goals in Game 7 of the Western Conference Final at Joe Louis Arena, a game the Red Wings won 7-0 to advance to the final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Roy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006 after winning four Stanley Cups (two each with Montreal and Colorado), three Vezina trophies as top goaltender, three Conn Smythe trophies as playoff MVP and one Jack Adams trophy as top coach with Colorado in 2014.