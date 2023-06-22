Red Wings release eight-game preseason schedule

Detroit — Hockey is one step closer.

The Red Wings released their exhibition schedule Thursday, an eight-game slate that’ll begin Sept. 26 at Little Caesars Arena against Pittsburgh.

The Wings will play four games at LCA and four on the road.

Also at LCA, the Wings host Washington Sept. 30, Chicago on Oct. 1 and end the preseason Oct. 7 against Toronto.

The Wings visit Washington Sept. 28, Chicago Oct. 3, Pittsburgh Oct. 4 and Toronto Oct. 6.

The Wings have yet to release training camp details in Traverse City, or the NHL regular-season schedule.

