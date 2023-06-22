Charges filed in signature fraud scandal that knocked five out of gubernatorial primary
RED WINGS

Red Wings release eight-game preseason schedule

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — Hockey is one step closer.

The Red Wings released their exhibition schedule Thursday, an eight-game slate that’ll begin Sept. 26 at Little Caesars Arena against Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings released their eight-game preseason schedule.

The Wings will play four games at LCA and four on the road.

Also at LCA, the Wings host Washington Sept. 30, Chicago on Oct. 1 and end the preseason Oct. 7 against Toronto.

The Wings visit Washington Sept. 28, Chicago Oct. 3, Pittsburgh Oct. 4 and Toronto Oct. 6.

The Wings have yet to release training camp details in Traverse City, or the NHL regular-season schedule.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

.

View Comments