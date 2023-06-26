Ex-Wolverine Matty Beniers wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie

News staff and wire services

Former Michigan Wolverines center Matty Beniers was part of NHL history on Monday.

Beniers, the first NHL Awards finalist in Seattle Kraken history, became the first rookie from an expansion franchise to win the Calder Trophy within the first two seasons since Peter Stastny captured the award in 1980-81, the Quebec Nordiques' second campaign.

Beniers was a decisive winner, collecting 160 first-place votes among the 196 ballots cast for 1,836 voting points. Second-place Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers received 24 first-place votes and was the second choice on 71 others for 1,074 points, followed by another former Wolverine Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres. Power ranked third in voting with 929 points (nine first-place selections).

“I think I was pretty fortunate this year production-wise,” Beniers said. “Every year is not going to be like that, I know that, but it was definitely a good start. I was obviously really happy and thankful for the year.”

Beniers led rookies with 24-33—57 in 80 games to help the Kraken (46-28-8, 100 points) post the largest win (+19) and point (+40) improvements by an NHL franchise from its first to second season.

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, the first selection in Seattle history, also ranked among the top rookies in multi-point performances (1st; 18), shooting percentage (1st, minimum: 80 S; 16.2%), plus/minus (1st; +14), goals (t-1st; 24), assists (2nd; 33), game-winning goals (2nd; 4), shots on goal (4th; 148), power-play points (6th; 10), power-play goals (t-6th; 4) and power-play assists (8th; 6).

Beniers, who finished second among rookie forwards in total time on ice (1,367:22) and fourth in average time on ice (17:06), was assessed only one penalty to become the fourth different player in League history – rookie or veteran – to skate in at least 80 games in a season and receive two or fewer penalty minutes.

Also Monday, Jason McCrimmon of Detroit won the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, given to the individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.

McCrimmon is the president and founder of Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association, a nonprofit youth hockey organization that minimizes the barriers that prevent underrepresented communities from access to hockey.

Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player, a clear-cut choice after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.

Hart won the Lindsay Award for the fourth time. He was also expected to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP later in the league's annual award ceremony.

The Edmonton Oilers' captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That’s the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

McDavid previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021 and the Lindsay in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Universally recognized as the best hockey player in the world, McDavid is still searching for his first Stanley Cup title after losing in the second round of the playoffs to eventual champion Vegas.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward for a sixth time, building on the NHL record he broke last year. At age 37, he led the league in faceoff wins and percentage and was only on the ice for 27 goals against at even strength in 78 games.

Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Lady Byng Award for gentlemanly conduct, and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Mark Messier Leadership Award.