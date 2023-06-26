Watch: Red Wings superfan George walks the red carpet at NHL Awards

Detroit News

Young Detroit Red Wings superfan George was back in the spotlight on Monday night.

Four months after George attended his first Red Wings game and was featured on the video board at Little Caesars Arena against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 11, he walked the red carpet with his mother, Chelsea Miller, at the NHL Awards Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Wearing red sun glasses and a Lucas Raymond Red Wings retro jersey, his video on Sportsnet was viewed more than 500,000 times and retweeted hundreds of times during the two-hour broadcast.

During the national broadcast on TNT, country music star and host Dierks Bentley said George was a special guest in the audience and that it was George's first airplane flight in his life.

George became a hockey sensation during an extended break in action of Detroit's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

He was shown on the Jumbotron with a sign that said it was his first hockey game, which received loud cheers from the crowd. The video then cut to Canucks fans who received boos and then back to George who was cheered on. Afterwards, George signed hundreds of autographs for Red Wings fans.

Monday's NHL awards included two other Michigan connections with former Wolverines center Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie and Detroit's Jason McCrimmon won the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award for positively impacting his community and culture.