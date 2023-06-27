Red Wings to open 2023-24 season Oct. 12 at Devils; home opener vs. Lightning

The Detroit News

The 2023-24 NHL season is already on the horizon, with the Entry Draft on Wednesday and free agency opening on Saturday.

Another sign of the new season is the release of the schedule, which came on Tuesday, with the Red Wings opening on Oct. 12 at New Jersey.

The Red Wings' home opener will be Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena. They play nine of their first 15 games at home.

The early schedule features a pair of matchups in the NHL Global Series, with both games be played in Sweden. The Nov. 16 game is against the Ottawa Senators with the following night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and both games will be played at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

The two traditional pre-holiday games will be Nov. 22 against New Jersey and Dec. 31 versus Boston.

Defending champion Vegas visits the Wings on Jan. 27 and a home matchup against Ottawa on Jan. 31 is the last before the All-Star break in early February. They finish the regular-season schedule on April 16 versus Montreal.

The Wings' eight-game preseason schedule begins on Sept. 26 with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena, and finishes Oct. 7, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Red Wings preseason schedule:

Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Washington, 7, p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Red Wings regular-season schedule

Oct. 12 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Winnipeg, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at NY Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Ottawa, 2 p.m. (at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden)

Nov. 17 vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden)

Nov. 22 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 at NY Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Jan. 2, 2024 vs. San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27, vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 29, vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

March 6 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

March 8, at Arizona, 10 p.m.

March 9, at Vegas, 10 p.m.

March 12 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

March 14 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

March 16 vs. Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

March 17 at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

March 19, vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

March 21 vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

March 23 at Nashville, 5 p.m.

March 26 at Washington, 7 p.m.

March 28 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

March 30 at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

April 1 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

April 5 vs. NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

April 7 vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

April 9 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

April 11 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

April 13 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

April 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

April 16 at Monreal, 7 p.m.