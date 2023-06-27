Red Wings to open 2023-24 season Oct. 12 at Devils; home opener vs. Lightning

The Detroit News

The 2023-24 NHL season is already on the horizon, with the Entry Draft on Wednesday and free agency opening on Saturday.

Another sign of the new season is the release of the schedule, which came on Tuesday, with the Red Wings opening on Oct. 12 at New Jersey.

The home opener will be Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings release 2023-24 regular-season schedule

The Wings' eight-game preseason schedule begins on Sept. 26 with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena, and finishes Oct. 7, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.