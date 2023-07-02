Red Wings stay active, adding Christian Fischer to free-agent haul

Detroit — After a busy Saturday in free agency, the Red Wings kept spending and accumulating players Sunday morning.

The Wings signed right wing Christian Fischer to a one-year contract for $1.125 million.

Fischer, 26, spent last season with Arizona where he had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. The 27 points were the most 6-foot-2, 212-pound winger since his rookie season in 2017-18 when Fischer posted career highs of 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points.

Originally drafted in the second round of 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Fischer has accumulated 111 points in 398 games with Arizona.

A Chicago native, Fischer played in the Plymouth Township-based U.S.National Team Development Program from 2013-15.

Fischer adds to an already huge haul in free agency.

The Wings identified goal-scoring forwards, a right-shot defenseman and goaltending depth as primary needs, and general manager Steve Yzerman has been busy filling those holes.

The Wings have signed forwards Fischer, J.T. Compher and Daniel Sprong, defensemen Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere, and goaltenders James Reimer and Alex Lyon to the roster during free agency.

