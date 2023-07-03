Red Wings put former first-round draft pick Filip Zadina on waivers

Detroit — Filip Zadina's career with the Red Wings might be coming to an end.

Zadina, a Wings' 2018 first-round pick (sixth overall), was placed on waivers Monday by the Wings. Any team can grab Zadina in the next 24 hours, and the two years left on his contract at $1.825 million average annual value.

Zadina remains Red Wings property if he is unclaimed, but could be bought out at some point.

The hype was large surrounding Zadina coming out of that draft. But Zadina has failed to reach the potential that was expected.

Zadina, 23, was expected to be a prolific goal-scorer, but has only scored 28 goals in 190 NHL games. Injuries have played a factor, causing him to miss substantial playing time, but Zadina has failed to solidify a consistent spot in the lineup when healthy.

Last season, Zadina only played 30 games, with three goals and four assists (seven points) and a minus-five plus-minus rating.

General manager Steve Yzerman will address the media this afternoon at Red Wings' development camp to talk about his offseason moves.

