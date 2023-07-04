Filip Zadina goes unclaimed on waivers, returns to Red Wings

Filip Zadina went unclaimed after being put on waivers Monday, and now returns to the Red Wings.

But Zadina's future in the organization is likely cloudy.

General manager Steve Yzerman said Monday that Zadina requested a trade, seeking a fresh start. But, there was no interest in the trade market, and that was made clearer when Zadina went unclaimed on waivers.

Zadina has two years left on his contract at an average annual value of $1.825 million.

Zadina is likely to arrive for September's training camp, but if he doesn't make what is looking to be a crowded roster, he'll be sent to Grand Rapids (after having to clear waivers again).

Zadina was a 2018 first-round draft pick (sixth overall) who has failed to earn consistent playing time, with injuries playing a part in his lack of progress.