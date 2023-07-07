It's official: Red Wings terminate former top prospect Filip Zadina's contract

Detroit — The Red Wings and Filip Zadina are officially divorced.

Zadina cleared unconditional waivers Friday for the purposes of mutual contract termination.

For the Wings, that will remove the annual average value (salary cap hit) of $1.825 million for the next two years on Zadina’s contract, as well as the $4.56 million in actual money that is owed to Zadina, who now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Zadina, 23, can sign with any interested team, and there is indication some teams will be calling Zadina — but at a likely lower salary.

Still, Zadina was willing to get out of the contract in an effort for a new opportunity. He was likely headed to the Wings' minor league affiliate to begin next season.

General manager Steve Yzerman said Tuesday that Zadina had requested a trade before the NHL Entry Draft, looking for a new start, but no other team expressed interest in acquiring Zadina. The Wings then placed Zadina on waivers Tuesday in hopes a team would claim him, but no one did, keeping him on the Wings roster.

Friday's termination severs any ties between Zadina and the Wings.

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 draft, Zadina never fulfilled his potential in the Wings organization. Zadina had 28 goals and 40 assists in 190 games with the Wings. Injuries held Zadina back at various times, including last season. Zadina suffered a broken foot and was limited to 30 games, with three goals and four assists.

