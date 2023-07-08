Red Wings re-sign former Michigan State goalie John Lethemon

Detroit News

Former Michigan State goalie John Lethemon is staying in the Detroit Red Wings' organization.

The 26-year-old native of Northville signed a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday. Voted the ECHL's top netminder in 2022-23 with the Toledo Walleye, Lethemon posted an 18-1-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and four shutouts in 26 appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound goaltender also had a 4-2 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in seven postseason games to help the Walleye reach the Western Conference Finals.

Lethemon also played in nine games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2022-23, going 1-6-2 with a 3.88 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage.

According to CapFriendly, Lethemon's NHL salary would be $775,000. Other NHL salaries among potential Red Wings goalies includes Alex Lyon ($900,000) and Sebastian Cossa ($863,333).

Lethemon played four seasons at Michigan State with a 38-55-5 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and nine shutouts in 101 games from 2016-20.

He earned a place on the Big Ten Conference’s Second All-Star Team as a senior after finishing 15-15-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 contests.

More:It's official: Red Wings terminate former top prospect Filip Zadina's contract

Before joining the Spartans, Lethemon appeared in 46 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel from 2014-16, holding a 19-19-4 record with a 2.97 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 matchups.

Lethemon also spent two seasons at Farmington High School from 2012-14, helping the program capture its first-ever MHSAA Division 3 state championship in 2014.

He earned First-Team All-State honors after posting a 1.99 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in his senior year at Farmington.