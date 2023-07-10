'A dream come true': Alex DeBrincat thrilled to be with hometown Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings' Sunday night trade for Alex DeBrincat married two sides who were happy to be together.

But according to the former Ottawa Senators winger and Farmington Hills native, it's the parents who come out as the biggest winners in this deal.

"It's definitely a dream come true," DeBrincat said Monday about playing for his hometown team. "I do have to say, I don't think anyone's happier than my parents. It's a full-family (thing), everyone's happy and it's a good spot for me."

DeBrincat, 25, was traded from Ottawa to the Red Wings Sunday night in a deal that sent back defense prospect Donovan Sebrango, 27-year-old winger Dominik Kubalik, a conditional first-round pick in 2024 and a 2024 fourth-rounder. DeBrincat, who was in his final offseason as a restricted free agent, signed a four-year extension with Detroit with a $7.875 average annual value (AAV).

At his introductory Zoom press conference Monday — where he was wearing a teal Detroit Pistons hat — he was clear on the expectations for his arrival in Hockeytown. It's not all about feel-good stories and playing close to home.

"They were just so successful through my whole childhood. It was so fun to watch. That's a big reason why I play the game. To get to that point, that success, is definitely a goal of mine. Hopefully, we can be successful here again," DeBrincat said.

"Obviously, early in my career, (the Red Wings were) deep in the rebuild. These past couple years, you can see that the compete level has definitely been higher. You see a team that's maybe frustrated with being in a rebuild and wants to get out. So, I'm excited to be here and join that and hopefully be part of the solution to get out of that. ... I definitely see the potential in this group."

Between DeBrincat, captain Dylan Larkin (Waterford), centers Andrew Copp (Ann Arbor) and Austin Czarnik (Washington Township), the Red Wings now roster four Michigan-born players. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said there's an "added benefit" of a player "being more invested" when they play for their hometown team.

"I think it's really good in our market to have players with local ties. ... I feel it's good for the organization. Ultimately, I want really good players. I don't care where they're from," Yzerman said. "But, I think it is a bonus. I think there is some value of having these players that want to play in Detroit, and in these particular cases, they're interested in playing here because they have some local ties."

From a hockey perspective, Yzerman said there "aren't too many guys in the league" like DeBrincat,

DeBrincat, who said he thinks he'll wear No. 93 in Detroit (most recently worn by Johan Franzen), has posted 41 goals in a season twice while with the Chicago Blackhawks, most recently in the 2021-22 season. The 2022-23 season saw his production dip slightly (27-39-66 in 82 games played).

"I think we'd all describe him as a 'goal-scoring winger.' I think we talked right around the free-agency opening there about potentially adding some more goal-scoring ability to the team," Yzerman said. "I think Alex definitely fits that bill.

"... I think he's more than a goal-scorer, though. I'd say he's a very smart hockey player. He passes the puck, really manages the puck extremely well. I think he's a good linemate to play with. He's not just a shooter but he can make plays. He's valuable on the power play and does a good job 5-on-5."

After five seasons in Chicago, where he was drafted 39th overall in 2016, DeBrincat was dealt to Ottawa last summer. When he hits the ice for Detroit, it'll be his third team in as many years — a trend he's looking forward to breaking.

"It's tough not necessarily knowing where you're gonna be and moving around a lot. It's nice to have that security for four years, for us and my family, just to settle down here, it's nice we don't have to leave home to go play. I think it was just a great fit for every aspect of our lives," DeBrincat said.

Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk was DeBrincat's favorite player to watch growing up, he said. DeBrincat played youth hockey in the Detroit-based Victory Honda program. He spent a year in preps at Lake Forest Academy (Illinois) before spending three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters.

DeBrincat said he was in his Michigan home, where he's spent "three or four" of his last summers, with his wife, Lyndsay (a native of Clarkston) and 14-month-old son, Archie, when he received the call on Sunday night that the deal was done. He's not sure whether his parents are more excited about him being close to home or their grandson — but he's leaning toward the latter.

"Probably a little bit of both. Maybe to have their grandbaby closer," DeBrincat said. "I know they missed him a ton last year and it's definitely gonna be nice to have him close to home and be able to be with his grandparents more."

For what it's worth, DeBrincat is a fan of the Pistons' teal look.

"I think it's just a cool hat. I like the teal jerseys. I think it might have been a little bit before my time of watching them, but yeah, I like it. It's definitely old-school and I like the color scheme," DeBrincat said.

