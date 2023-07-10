Former Red Wings top pick Filip Zadina signs 1-year deal with Sharks

Filip Zadina is taking his talents to the West Coast.

The former Detroit Red Wings winger on Monday signed a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks worth $1.1 million, according to a release from the team.

Zadina, 23, signed a three-year extension with the Red Wings last season worth $1.825 million annually. He became an unrestricted free agent last week after clearing waivers for the purpose of mutual contract termination, leaving nearly $4 million on the table in order to get a fresh start.

It didn't take him long to find a new home. In San Jose, Zadina will be in a similar situation to the one he was in with Detroit — a young player on a rebuilding team, trying to prove he's part of the future. Although, unlike with the Red Wings, it's possible Zadina's next chapter comes without the pressure of being a former No. 6 overall pick (2018).

Zadina struggled to stay healthy last season and his production suffered mightily. He had just three goals and four assists in 30 games during his final campaign in Detroit. Over 190 career games with the Red Wings, Zadina netted 28 goals and 40 assists.

