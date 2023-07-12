Red Wings sign first-round pick Nate Danielson to three-year contract

Detroit News

The Detroit Red Wings signed center Nate Danielson to a three-year, entry-level contract one week after the team's development camp at Little Caesars Arena.

Danielson, 18, was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward was a co-captain with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2022-23 season and ranked among the team leaders with 33 goals (1st), 45 assists (1st), 78 points (1st), 13 power play goals (1st) and 244 shots (2nd) in 68 games.

Danielson, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, also averaged over a point-per-game during the 2021-22 WHL season, tallying 57 points (23-34-57), a plus-18 rating and 34 penalty minutes in 53 games.

Griffins release schedule

The Grand Rapids Griffins will open the 2023-24 season under new head coach Dan Watson against the Colorado Eagles at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 13.

The 72-game schedule includes 52 games against Central Division rivals, 19 back-to-back games, four Sunday home games and a season-high, six-game homestand from Feb. 21-March 2.