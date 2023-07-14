Red Wings re-sign AHL defenseman Wyatt Newpower

The Red Wings on Friday announced the re-signing of AHL defenseman Wyatt Newpower on a one-year, two-way contract.

Newpower, a 25-year-old native of Hugo, Minnesota, played 59 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2022-23, his second season with the team. He recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) and 68 penalty minutes. Newpower signed a two-year deal with the Griffins in the 2021 offseason after one season with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Newpower played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Connecticut, where he was a captain in his senior season and was named the best defenseman in Hockey East.

