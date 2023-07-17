Monday's NHL: Red Wings ink defenseman Jared McIsaac to two-way deal

News staff and wire services

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed defenseman Jared McIsaac to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500, according to CapFriendly.

McIsaac, 23, played the entire 2022-23 season with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 22 points (3-19-22) and 30 penalty minutes in 61 games.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound defenseman also spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Griffins, logging a career-high 24 points (5-19-24) and 34 penalty minutes in 70 games. Among his highlights last year:

∎ He tied a career high of 19 assists in 61 games this season. He previously recorded 19 assists in 70 contests during the 2021-22 season.

∎ He posted two overtime game-winners (Dec. 9 at Springfield & March 10 versus Rockford), which set a new career high for the defensemen. His two overtime winners tied for first among AHL defensemen.

∎ He became just the third Grand Rapids defenseman to score two overtime goals in a season, joining Filip Hronek (2018-19) and Bryan Helmer (2005-06).

Originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, McIsaac has totaled 48 points (8-40-48) and 66 penalty minutes in 141 games with the Griffins.

A native of Truro, Nova Scotia, McIsaac played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats from 2016-20 prior to turning professional.

McIsaac compiled 160 points (33-127-160), a plus-89 rating and 248 penalty minutes in 205 QMJHL games, in addition to 20 points (2-18-20) and 48 penalty minutes in 36 postseason contests.

More hockey news

... The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard's 18th birthday.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015. Kane’s tenure in Chicago ended in February when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

... The Griffins re-signed former Michigan Tech forward Trenton Bliss to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Bliss had four points (1-3—4) in 30 games with the Griffins last year and added 40 points (16-24—40) and a plus-27 rating in 38 regular-season games for the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

The Appleton, Wisc., native registered 14 points (5-9—14) in 13 games with the Walleye during the 2023 postseason, reaching the ECHL’s Western Conference Finals. Bliss was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month in January when he enjoyed 18 points (7-11—18) in 13 appearances.

With the Huskies from 2018-22, Bliss had 42 goals, 65 assists and a plus-14 rating in 138 contests.