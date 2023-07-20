Ex-Marlies coach Greg Moore to lead USA Hockey's U17 team in Plymouth

Detroit News

Two months after being fired along with Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, Greg Moore was named the 17th head coach in the history of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in Plymouth on Wednesday.

Moore, who coached the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate in Toronto for three and a half years and was let go on the same day as Dubas on May 19, 2023, will lead the U17 team for the 2023-24 season. He replaces Dan Muse, who joined Peter Laviolette's coaching staff as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers in June.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be named a head coach at the National Team Development Program,” Moore said in a statement. “I’m thankful to be able to continue the tremendous coaching tradition at the NTDP and I can’t wait to get started with the extremely talented group of incoming U17 players.”

Moore's overall record with the Marlies was 107-91-14, including a 31-12-2 record at the AHL All-Star break this year. After beating Utica in the first round of the playoffs, Toronto was swept by Rochester in the second round.

His assistant coaches A.J. MacLean and John Snowden were also fired. MacLean was part of the 2018 Calder Cup championship team which included new Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl. MacLean is now an assistant coach with Syracuse and Snowden joined Lehigh Valley as an assistant coach.

Prior to joining the Marlies, Moore was the bench boss for the USHL’s Chicago Steel for two seasons (2018-20), including an appearance in the 2019 Clark Cup final. He began his coaching career as assistant coach at the NTDP for three seasons (2015-18), where Team USA won a gold medal at the 2017 U17 world championship.

Moore, who played two seasons (2002-02) at the NTDP, had a four-year collegiate career at the University of Maine (2002-06) where he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist. He spent the majority of his nine-year professional playing career in the AHL, competing in 377 regular-season games and 31 playoff contests.