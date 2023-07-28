Three Red Wings prospects competing at world junior showcase in Plymouth

Detroit News

Three Detroit Red Wings prospects will compete this week at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.

Team Sweden, which features defensemen Axel Sandin Pellikka (2023 first rounder) and Anton Johansson (2022 fourth rounder), will open against Team USA Blue.

At 4 p.m., South Lyon's Trey Augustine (2023 second rounder) will lead Team USA White against Finland.

Here's the rest of the 8-game lineup, which is the first step toward the three countries selecting its teams for the 2024 world juniors from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Sweden.

Monday, July 31

∎ 4 p.m. USA Blue vs. Finland

∎ 7 p.m. USA White vs. Sweden

Wednesday, Aug. 2

∎ 1 p.m. Sweden vs. Finland

∎ 4 p.m. USA White vs. USA Blue

Friday, Aug. 4

∎ 1 p.m. USA Blue vs. Sweden

∎ 4 p.m. USA White vs. Finland

All practices are free of charge and open to the public. Tickets are $10 or $30 for a weekly pass. The eight games will be streamed live at usahockeytv.com.

Team USA roster