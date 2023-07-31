UM center Frank Nazar scores four goals in Team USA's 10-1 win over Sweden

Detroit News

The Detroit News

University of Michigan center Frank Nazar of Mount Clemens had four goals and one assist for USA Hockey's Team White in Monday night's 10-1 win over Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Nazar, the 13th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft in Nashville, missed most of his freshman season at Michigan with an injury last year.

After 70 points in 56 games with USA Hockey's U18 team in 2021-22, the 5-10, 175-pound forward had two goals and five assists in 13 games with the Wolverines.

Michigan State goalie and South Lyon native Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings, 2nd round, 2023) played the first two periods for Team White and made 13 saves to pick up the win. Defenseman Anton Johnansson (Red Wings, 4th round, 2022) scored Sweden's only goal.

In the earlier game, Team Blue defeated Finland 4-1. Wolverines forward Gavin Brindley scored a goal for Team Blue. All four teams are tied with 1-1 records heading into Wednesday's games.

More:Three Red Wings prospects competing at world junior showcase in Plymouth

Wednesday's games

∎ 1 p.m. Sweden vs. Finland

∎ 4 p.m. USA White vs. USA Blue

Friday's games

∎ 1 p.m. USA Blue vs. Sweden

∎ 4 p.m. USA White vs. Finland

The Summer Showcase is the first step toward the three countries selecting its teams for the 2024 world juniors from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Sweden.

All practices are free of charge and open to the public. Tickets are $10 with the games streamed live at usahockeytv.com.

More:Where the Red Wings stand in the winners and losers of the NHL summer