Red Wings' draft picks combine for Sweden's winning goal at Summer Showcase

Detroit News

The Detroit News

Two draft picks of the Detroit Red Wings combined on the game-winning goal in Sweden's 3-2 victory over Finland on Wednesday at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka, a first-round draft pick in 2023, scored the winner in the third period with the assist to defenseman Anton Johansson, a fourth-round selection in 2022.

The goal was Sandin Pellikka's first point in three games. Johansson has two goals and one assist in three games. Sweden wraps up the tournament on Friday against USA Hockey's Team Blue at 1 p.m.

Team Blue (1-2-0) lost 7-3 to Team White in the other game on Wednesday.

Grand Rapids native Cole Knuble, the son of former Red Wings forward Mike Knuble, scored two goals for Team White. Team White (2-1-0) will play Finland (1-2-0) on Friday at 4 p.m.