Larkin, DeBrincat to play charity game in Windsor, support NHL coach with ALS

The Detroit News

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and former Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat will skate in a star-studded charity hockey game to support Senators assistant coach Bob Jones, who was diagnosed with ALS during the 2022-23 NHL season.

Larkin and DeBrincat are now teammates after DeBrincat was traded to Detroit and signed a four-year, $31.5-million contact in July. They'll be joined by Red Wings forwards Andrew Copp, Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen and defenseman Jake Walman in a fundraising game for ALS research at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

Senators coach D.J. Smith, captain Brady Tkachuk and Red Wings assistant coach Bob Boughner will also be part of the game. Smith, Boughner and Jones won back-to-back Ontario Hockey League titles and Memorial Cup championships with the Windsor Spitfires in 2009 and 2010.

Other former Spitfires who will participate include: Jack Campbell (Oilers), Taylor Hall (Blackhawks), Mikhail Sergachev (Lightning), Cam Fowler (Ducks), Gabriel Vilardi (Jets), Wyatt Johnston (Stars) and Adam Henrique (Ducks). Ex-Wolverines Josh Norris (Senators) and Matty Beniers (Kraken) will also play in "All In 4 ALS, Jonesy's Game".