Red Wings announce dates for prospect tournament, training camp

Detroit — Football season is gearing up and baseball is winding down, which means hockey isn't far away.

That's apparent, as the Red Wings Monday announced dates for the NHL Prospect Tournament and the Wings' training camp, all at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, along with the annual Training Camp Golf Classic.

The prospect tournament will return for its 24th season, running from Sept. 14-17 with a four-team field. The Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs for four consecutive days of round-robin action, with each team playing three games.

Over the tournament’s history, 756 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 20 whoplayed for the Red Wings in 2022-23: Jonatan Berggren, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ben Chiarot (Atlanta), Alex Chiasson(Dallas), Simon Edvinsson, Robby Fabbri (St. Louis), Taro Hirose, Filip Hronek, Ville Husso (St. Louis), DylanLarkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina), Michael Rasmussen, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider,Givani Smith, Elmer Soderblom, Joe Veleno, Jake Walman (St. Louis) and Filip Zadina.

The Red Wings will open training camp with the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic on Sept. 20, at the Traverse City Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.The Wings hit the ice for the first time on the morning of Sept. 21, and continue daily through Sept. 25. Players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White game on Sept. 24.

Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practice on Sept. 25 prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin its preseason schedule.

A full camp roster and the complete training camp schedule will be announced at a later date.Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online this season atwww.centreice.org/drwtickets, starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and will be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance on the day of each event.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan