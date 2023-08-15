Red Wings add to defense with acquisition of Jeff Petry

Detroit — The Red Wings continue to revamp their roster and add a local flavor to the lineup.

The Wings announced Tuesday they acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

Petry, 35, played at Orchard Lake St. Mary's and Michigan State and is the son of Dan Petry, the former Tigers pitcher and current Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster.

Petry spent last season in Pittsburgh, where he had five goals and 26 assists, for 31 points in 61 games, and a plus-two rating, during an injury-filled season.

Petry spent the eight previous seasons in Montreal, and was traded to Pittsburgh last month, in a three-team deal that saw star defenseman Erik Karlsson head to the Penguins.

A right-shot defenseman who has always been known more for his offensive ability, Petry is steady in the defensive end and provides the Wings with fine depth and experience on the defensive end.

Petry is heading into the third year of a four-year contract worth $25 million ($6.25 million average annual value). Montreal will retain 50% of the remaining salary.

Lindstrom, 24, a 2017 second-round pick of the Wings, never was able to establish a consistent spot in the lineup. He had one goal and eight points in 36 games last season.

