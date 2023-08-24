Three first-round picks highlight Red Wings tournament roster

Detroit — Red Wings fans will be getting a glimpse of the future, judging by the Wings' roster in next month's NHL Prospect Tournament.

The Wings released the roster Thursday for the tournament, that'll run Sept. 14-17 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City. The Wings' prospects will face Columbus, Dallas and Toronto in a round-robin tournament.

The Wings roster is highlighted by first-round picks in each of the last three NHL Entry Drafts.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa (2021, 15th overall), center Marco Kasper (2022, eighth overall) and center Nate Danielson (2023, ninth overall) highlight the roster.

Cossa spent the majority of his first professional season with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, with a 26-16-4 record, 2.56 goals-against average, and .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 46 games. Cossa also owned a 5-2 record with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage in seven postseason starts, helping the Walleye reach the Western Conference Finals.

Kasper began last season with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists), a plus-seven rating and 72 penalty minutes in 52 games, in addition to three assists in nine playoff contests.

Kasper made his Red Wings debut on April 2 at Toronto, finishing with one shot and three hits in 14:59 time on ice.

Danielson spent last season with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and ranked among the team leaders with 33 goals (first), 45 assists (first), 78 points (first), 13 power-play goals (first), 38 power-play points (first), and three shorthanded goals (first), and five game-winning goals (tied, first).

Other roster notables include forward Elmer Soderblom, who recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 games with the Wings last season; defenseman William Wallinder (2020, second round) and forwards Carter Mazur (2021 third round) and Amadeus Lombardi (2022, fourth round), who both made their North American pro debuts in March with Grand Rapids.

Thirteen of the 24 players on the roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the trio of first-round picks in addition to four second-round picks, one third-round selection, two fourth-round picks, one fifth-round choice, one six-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

