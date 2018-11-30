Novi's Madison Chock, right, and Northville's Evan Bates wait for their marks after the ice dance short program at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: Richard Heathcote, Getty Images)

Olympic figure skaters Evan Bates (Northville) and Madison Chock (Novi) will make their season debut at the U.S. championships at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 25, 2019.

Chock is recovering from ankle surgery and looking to bouncing back after they fell in the ice dance competition at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeonChang.

In an interview with Detroit News reporter Gregg Krupa, Chock and Bates talk about the injury and their comeback from the fall, about dealing with their new program and coach in Montreal and separating their personal and professional lives.

CLOSE Gregg Krupa previews the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit with Olympians Madison Chock, Evan Bates The Detroit News

Here are some of the time checks in the interview:

► 1:00: Recovering from the ankle injury

► 4:30: Lessons from the fall in PyeonChang

► 6:20: Expanding new program with new coach in Montreal

► 9:40: Preparing for the Beijing Games in 2022

► 11:30: Separating personal, professional lives