Detroit to play host to USA Weightlifting national championships

The TCF Center in downtown Detroit is reopening for live events this month, and one of the first will feature Olympic-level competition as USA Weightlifting holds its national championships, June 25-July 4.

Berkley’s Kate Nye, a reigning women’s world champion, is among the Olympians who’ll be competing at the event, with more than 1,300 lifters already registered. It also will serve as an official sendoff for the eight-member U.S. team headed to the Tokyo Olympics, originally slated for last summer but were postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. With Nye among several top medal contenders, the Americans are eyeing their best-ever Olympic showing in Tokyo.

“It's been a struggle and a fight for everybody, but we can now see the finish line,” USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews said. “And that’s a special finish line for us. It’s an Olympic Games where we’re going to prove it can be done. It’s an Olympic Games where we’re going to prove weightlifting in the United States can be taken seriously.”

jniyo@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @johnniyo