How to watch the Summer Olympics in Tokyo

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be broadcast on NBC platforms with more than 7,000 hours of live coverage of all sports running Friday through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Be sure to visit detroitnews.com/sports/olympics for up-to-the-minute coverage of local athletes. Here is a guide to catching all the action:

How can I watch the games?

Local viewers can watch the game on NBC (Channel 4 in Metro Detroit). Some coverage will appear on sister networks USA, CNBC and NBCSN, as well as on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App or NBCSports.com, which can be accessed by signing in with cable or satellite provider login.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. Peacock shows and event coverage all will be available free of charge except for men’s basketball.

Who is competing?

There are more than 25 local medal contenders representing the U.S. in the Olympic games. Some include men's basketball players Draymond Green from Saginaw and Devin Booker from Grand Rapids.

Top local U.S. medal contenders

There are 26 athletes with local ties competing for Team USA:

Athletics/ Track & Field

Taylor Manson (East Lansing) – 4x400 relay

Anavia Battle (Inkster) – 200 meters

Steven Bastien (Saline, ex-UM) - decathlon

Mason Ferlic (ex-UM) – 3000m steeplechase

Grant Fisher (Grand Blanc) – 5,000m and 10,000m

Tori Franklin (Ypsilanti, ex-MSU) – triple jump

Donald Scott (Ypsilanti, ex-EMU – triple jump

Basketball

Draymond Green (Saginaw, ex-MSU)

Jerami Grant (Pistons)

Cycling

Hannah Roberts (Buchanan) - BMX Freestyle

Gymnastics

Sam Mikulak (ex-UM)

Alternate (will be in Tokyo as injury replacement): Cameron Bock (UM)

Rowing

Grace Luczak (Ann Arbor) – women’s four

Ellen Tomek (Flushing) – women’s quad sculls

Softball

Amanda Chidester (Allen Park, ex-UM)

Swimming

Annie Lazor (Beverly Hills) – 200 breaststroke

Allison Schmitt (Canton) – 200 freestyle, 4x100 free relay, 4x200 free relay

Catie DeLoof (Grosse Pointe, ex-UM) - 4×100 free relay

Patrick Callan (UM) – 4x200 free relay

Jake Mitchell (UM) – 400m freestyle

Coach: Mike Hilde (UM asst, diving)

Weightlifting

Kate Nye (Berkley) – 76kg

Sarah Robles (ex-NMU) – +87kg

Wrestling

Adeline Gray (Marquette, ex-NMU) – freestyle 75 kg

Helen Maroulis (Marquette, ex-NMU) – freestyle 57 kg

Alejandro Sancho (ex-NMU) – greco-roman 67kg

There are 19 athletes competing for other countries who have local ties:

Myles Amine (ex-UM) – San Marino – wrestling – freestyle 86kg

Abby Andrews (ex-UM) – Australia – women’s water polo

Felix Auböck (ex-UM) – Austria – swimming – men’s 400/1,500 freestyle

Mokhtar Al-Yamani (ex-UM) – Yemen – swimming - men’s 200 freestyle

Valerie Barthelemy (ex-UM) – Belgium – women’s triathlon

Uche Eke (ex-UM) – Nigeria - gymnastics – men

Siobhan Haughey (ex-UM) – Hong Kong – swimming – 100/200 free, relays

Maggie MacNeil (UM) – Canada – swimming – women’s (100 butterfly, medley relay, 4x100 free relay)

Stevan Micic (ex-UM) – Serbia – wrestling – men’s freestyle 57kg

Tiffany (Ofili) Porter - (Ypsilanti, ex-UM) – Great Britain - track – women’s 100 hurdles

Amanda Ridge (ex-UM) – Australia – women’s water polo

Jayde Riviere (UM) – Canada – women’s soccer

Cindy (Ofili) Sember - (Ypsilanti, ex-UM) – Great Britain - track – women’s 100 hurdles

Mariella Venter (UM) – South Africa – swimming – women’s medley relay

Moritz Wagner (ex-UM) – Germany – men’s basketball

Nick Willis (Ann Arbor, ex-UM) – New Zealand - track – mens 1,500

Mike Woods (ex-UM) – Canada – cycling – road race

Jamie Yeung (ex-UM) – Hong Kong – swimming – women’s medley relay

Shelina Zadorsky (ex-UM) – Canada - women’s soccer

When should I watch?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. EST, meaning morning and midday sporting events will be broadcast in the evening in Michigan. Evening events will take place in the mornings.

View a complete schedule here. Some significant competitions featuring local athletes:

Tuesday, July 20

Softball: USA vs Italy

Wednesday, July 21

Softball: USA vs Canada

Thursday, July 22

Rowing: women’s quad sculls heats

Friday, July 23

Opening Ceremony (7 a.m. ET)

Gymnastics men's team qualifying

Softball: USA vs Mexico

Rowing: women’s four heats

Saturday, July 24

Swimming: 4x100 freestyle relay women's heats/final

Swimming: 400 freestyle men's heats/final

Swimming: 100 butterfly women's heats/semi

Softball: USA vs Australia

Rowing: women’s quad sculls repechage

Sunday, July 25

Men's basketball: USA-France

Softball: USA vs Japan

Swimming: 100 butterfly women's final

Rowing: women’s four repechage

Monday, July 26

Gymnastics men's team final

Swimming: 200 freestyle women's heats/semis

Rowing: women’s quad sculls finals

Tuesday, July 27

Gymnastics women's team final

Swimming: 200 freestyle women's final

Swimming: 4x200 freestyle men's relay heats/final

Softball: USA medal round

Rowing: women’s four final

Wednesday, July 28

Men's basketball: USA-Iran

Gymnastics men's all-around final

Swimming: 200 breaststroke women's heats/semis

Swimming: 4x200 freestyle relay women's heats/final

Thursday, July 29

Gymnastics women's all-around final

Track: steeplechase men's qualifying

Swimming: 200 breaststroke women's final

Friday, July 30

Cycling: BMX freestyle seeding

Track: 10,000m men's final

Track: 100m hurdles women's qualifying

Track: triple jump women's qualifying

Saturday, July 31

Men's basketball: USA-TBD

Cycling: BMX freestyle final

Track: 100m final women's

Wrestling: women’s 76kg quarters

Sunday, Aug. 1

Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)

Track: triple jump women's final

Track: 100m final men's – a.m.

Track: 100m hurdles women's final

Weightlifting: women’s 76kg final

Wrestling: women’s 76kg semis

Monday, Aug. 2

Men's basketball: USA quarterfinal

Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)

Track: steeplechase men's final

Track: triple jump men's qualifying

Track: 1500m men's qualifying

Weightlifting: women’s 87+kg final

Wrestling – women’s 76kg final

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men's basketball: USA quarterfinal

Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)

Track: 5,000m men's qualifying

Track: decathlon men's

Wrestling: men’s Greco-Roman 67kg quarters/semis

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Track: triple jump men's final

Track: decathlon men's

Wrestling: women’s 57kg quarters/semis

Wrestling: men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men's basketball: USA semifinal

Track: decathlon men's

Track: 1500m men's semifinals

Track: 4x400 relay women's qualifying

Wrestling: women’s 57kg quarters/semis

Friday, Aug. 6

Men's basketball: USA final

Track: 5,000m men's final

Soccer: women’s gold medal match

Saturday, Aug. 7

Track: 1500m men's final

Track: 4x400 relay women's final

Basketball: women’s gold medal game

Sunday, Aug. 8

Closing Ceremony (7 a.m. ET)

How are the athletes staying safe?

Two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday, August 18, highlighting the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world's biggest sports event plays out.

As many as 11,000 athletes will be traveling during a pandemic to reach the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay where they will all live in close quarters for the next three weeks.

Those who test positive are moved to the "Tokyo 2020 isolation facility."

There are also concerns the estimated 85,000 athletes, officials, journalists and other workers coming into Japan from introducing fast-spreading coronavirus variants to a largely unvaccinated population already struggling with mounting cases.

Read more about some of the security measures being used in Tokyo.