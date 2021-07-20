How to watch the Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be broadcast on NBC platforms with more than 7,000 hours of live coverage of all sports running Friday through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Be sure to visit detroitnews.com/sports/olympics for up-to-the-minute coverage of local athletes. Here is a guide to catching all the action:
How can I watch the games?
Local viewers can watch the game on NBC (Channel 4 in Metro Detroit). Some coverage will appear on sister networks USA, CNBC and NBCSN, as well as on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App or NBCSports.com, which can be accessed by signing in with cable or satellite provider login.
NBC’s streaming service Peacock has started some of its Olympic channels and will carry livestreams of most sports, including popular gymnastics and track and field. Peacock shows and event coverage all will be available free of charge except for men’s basketball.
Who is competing?
There are more than 25 local medal contenders representing the U.S. in the Olympic games. Some include men's basketball players Draymond Green from Saginaw and Devin Booker from Grand Rapids.
Top local U.S. medal contenders
- Jerami Grant (men’s basketball)
- Draymond Green (men’s basketball)
- Devin Booker (men’s basketball)
- Amanda Chidester (softball)
- Hannah Roberts (BMX cycling)
- Kate Nye (weightlifting)
- Adeline Gray (wrestling)
- Grace Luczak (rowing)
- Ellen Tomek (rowing)
- Sam Mikulak (gymnastics)
- Allison Schmitt (swimming)
- Katie DeLoof (relay prelim, swimming)
- Patrick Callan (relay prelim, swimming)
There are 26 athletes with local ties competing for Team USA:
Athletics/ Track & Field
- Taylor Manson (East Lansing) – 4x400 relay
- Anavia Battle (Inkster) – 200 meters
- Steven Bastien (Saline, ex-UM) - decathlon
- Mason Ferlic (ex-UM) – 3000m steeplechase
- Grant Fisher (Grand Blanc) – 5,000m and 10,000m
- Tori Franklin (Ypsilanti, ex-MSU) – triple jump
- Donald Scott (Ypsilanti, ex-EMU – triple jump
Basketball
- Draymond Green (Saginaw, ex-MSU)
- Jerami Grant (Pistons)
Cycling
- Hannah Roberts (Buchanan) - BMX Freestyle
Gymnastics
- Sam Mikulak (ex-UM)
- Alternate (will be in Tokyo as injury replacement): Cameron Bock (UM)
Rowing
- Grace Luczak (Ann Arbor) – women’s four
- Ellen Tomek (Flushing) – women’s quad sculls
Softball
- Amanda Chidester (Allen Park, ex-UM)
Swimming
- Annie Lazor (Beverly Hills) – 200 breaststroke
- Allison Schmitt (Canton) – 200 freestyle, 4x100 free relay, 4x200 free relay
- Catie DeLoof (Grosse Pointe, ex-UM) - 4×100 free relay
- Patrick Callan (UM) – 4x200 free relay
- Jake Mitchell (UM) – 400m freestyle
- Coach: Mike Hilde (UM asst, diving)
Weightlifting
- Kate Nye (Berkley) – 76kg
- Sarah Robles (ex-NMU) – +87kg
Wrestling
- Adeline Gray (Marquette, ex-NMU) – freestyle 75 kg
- Helen Maroulis (Marquette, ex-NMU) – freestyle 57 kg
- Alejandro Sancho (ex-NMU) – greco-roman 67kg
There are 19 athletes competing for other countries who have local ties:
- Myles Amine (ex-UM) – San Marino – wrestling – freestyle 86kg
- Abby Andrews (ex-UM) – Australia – women’s water polo
- Felix Auböck (ex-UM) – Austria – swimming – men’s 400/1,500 freestyle
- Mokhtar Al-Yamani (ex-UM) – Yemen – swimming - men’s 200 freestyle
- Valerie Barthelemy (ex-UM) – Belgium – women’s triathlon
- Uche Eke (ex-UM) – Nigeria - gymnastics – men
- Siobhan Haughey (ex-UM) – Hong Kong – swimming – 100/200 free, relays
- Maggie MacNeil (UM) – Canada – swimming – women’s (100 butterfly, medley relay, 4x100 free relay)
- Stevan Micic (ex-UM) – Serbia – wrestling – men’s freestyle 57kg
- Tiffany (Ofili) Porter - (Ypsilanti, ex-UM) – Great Britain - track – women’s 100 hurdles
- Amanda Ridge (ex-UM) – Australia – women’s water polo
- Jayde Riviere (UM) – Canada – women’s soccer
- Cindy (Ofili) Sember - (Ypsilanti, ex-UM) – Great Britain - track – women’s 100 hurdles
- Mariella Venter (UM) – South Africa – swimming – women’s medley relay
- Moritz Wagner (ex-UM) – Germany – men’s basketball
- Nick Willis (Ann Arbor, ex-UM) – New Zealand - track – mens 1,500
- Mike Woods (ex-UM) – Canada – cycling – road race
- Jamie Yeung (ex-UM) – Hong Kong – swimming – women’s medley relay
- Shelina Zadorsky (ex-UM) – Canada - women’s soccer
When should I watch?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. EST, meaning morning and midday sporting events will be broadcast in the evening in Michigan. Evening events will take place in the mornings.
View a complete schedule here. Some significant competitions featuring local athletes:
Tuesday, July 20
Softball: USA vs Italy
Wednesday, July 21
- Softball: USA vs Canada
Thursday, July 22
- Rowing: women’s quad sculls heats
Friday, July 23
- Opening Ceremony (7 a.m. ET)
- Gymnastics men's team qualifying
- Softball: USA vs Mexico
- Rowing: women’s four heats
Saturday, July 24
- Swimming: 4x100 freestyle relay women's heats/final
- Swimming: 400 freestyle men's heats/final
- Swimming: 100 butterfly women's heats/semi
- Softball: USA vs Australia
- Rowing: women’s quad sculls repechage
Sunday, July 25
- Men's basketball: USA-France
- Softball: USA vs Japan
- Swimming: 100 butterfly women's final
- Rowing: women’s four repechage
Monday, July 26
- Gymnastics men's team final
- Swimming: 200 freestyle women's heats/semis
- Rowing: women’s quad sculls finals
Tuesday, July 27
- Gymnastics women's team final
- Swimming: 200 freestyle women's final
- Swimming: 4x200 freestyle men's relay heats/final
- Softball: USA medal round
- Rowing: women’s four final
Wednesday, July 28
- Men's basketball: USA-Iran
- Gymnastics men's all-around final
- Swimming: 200 breaststroke women's heats/semis
- Swimming: 4x200 freestyle relay women's heats/final
Thursday, July 29
- Gymnastics women's all-around final
- Track: steeplechase men's qualifying
- Swimming: 200 breaststroke women's final
Friday, July 30
- Cycling: BMX freestyle seeding
- Track: 10,000m men's final
- Track: 100m hurdles women's qualifying
- Track: triple jump women's qualifying
Saturday, July 31
- Men's basketball: USA-TBD
- Cycling: BMX freestyle final
- Track: 100m final women's
- Wrestling: women’s 76kg quarters
Sunday, Aug. 1
- Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)
- Track: triple jump women's final
- Track: 100m final men's – a.m.
- Track: 100m hurdles women's final
- Weightlifting: women’s 76kg final
- Wrestling: women’s 76kg semis
Monday, Aug. 2
- Men's basketball: USA quarterfinal
- Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)
- Track: steeplechase men's final
- Track: triple jump men's qualifying
- Track: 1500m men's qualifying
- Weightlifting: women’s 87+kg final
- Wrestling – women’s 76kg final
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Men's basketball: USA quarterfinal
- Gymnastics individual finals (men/women)
- Track: 5,000m men's qualifying
- Track: decathlon men's
- Wrestling: men’s Greco-Roman 67kg quarters/semis
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Track: triple jump men's final
- Track: decathlon men's
- Wrestling: women’s 57kg quarters/semis
- Wrestling: men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Men's basketball: USA semifinal
- Track: decathlon men's
- Track: 1500m men's semifinals
- Track: 4x400 relay women's qualifying
- Wrestling: women’s 57kg quarters/semis
Friday, Aug. 6
- Men's basketball: USA final
- Track: 5,000m men's final
- Soccer: women’s gold medal match
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Track: 1500m men's final
- Track: 4x400 relay women's final
- Basketball: women’s gold medal game
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Closing Ceremony (7 a.m. ET)
How are the athletes staying safe?
Two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday, August 18, highlighting the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world's biggest sports event plays out.
As many as 11,000 athletes will be traveling during a pandemic to reach the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay where they will all live in close quarters for the next three weeks.
Those who test positive are moved to the "Tokyo 2020 isolation facility."
There are also concerns the estimated 85,000 athletes, officials, journalists and other workers coming into Japan from introducing fast-spreading coronavirus variants to a largely unvaccinated population already struggling with mounting cases.
Read more about some of the security measures being used in Tokyo.